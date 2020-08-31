Waititu Claims To Have Contracted COVID-19, Fails To Appear In Court For Hearing

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was a no show in court for the hearing of his Sh588 million graft case on Monday, August 31, 2020.

The former County Boss told the court that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and thus was unwell and could not proceed with the hearing.

Through his lawyer John Swaka, Waititu further intimated that he had been ordered to self-isolate for 14 days after his tests came out positive last week.

Read: Embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Impeached

Ultimately, all the accused in the Sh588 million graft case including his wife were present in the court. According to the prosecution, 4 witnesses had already been lined up for the trial.

Last year, in an interesting turn of events, Waititu became the first sitting governor to be arrested, charged, arraigned and even impeached on the grounds of graft allegations.

Following his arrest, he was released on Sh15 million bail and barred from accessing his office until the case was heard and determined.

Read Also: Waititu Dealt A Blow As Court Declines To Stop Nyoro’s Swearing-in

In the graft case, Waititu is said to have received Sh25,624,500 from Testimony Enterprises Limited. Between July 2, 2018, and March 13, 2019, the governor also the director of Saika Two Estate Developers Ltd, received Sh18,410,500 from the aforementioned company.

The county chief and his wife were also charged with dealing with suspect property. In this case, the Bienvenue Delta Hotel proprietors received Sh7,214,000 from Testimony through dubious means.

He was then removed from office and his then Deputy James Nyoro took over as the current County Governor.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu