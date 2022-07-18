Waithaka Mburu Picks Kenya’s Second Silver In Oregon

Stanley Waithaka Mburu bagged Team Kenya’s second silver medal in the 10,000m at the ongoing World Athletic championships in Oregon.

Hellen Obiri and Margaret Chelimo won the countries first medals silver and bronze respectively in the women’s 10,000m.

Waithaka overcame an early fall to post 27:27.90 in a sprint duel with Joshua Cheptegei who defended his world title by winning gold in 27:27.43.

Read: Lawrence Cherono Kicked Out Of Oregon For Doping

Another Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo took the final podium position in 27:27.97. Olympic champion Solomon Barega came home a disappointing fifth in 27:28.39.

Daniel Mateiko finished eight in 27:33.57 while Rodgers Kwemoi came home a disappointing 15th in 27:52.16.

