Uhuru’s Ex-Chief of Staff Waita Denies Reports He has Dropped Machakos Governor Bid

Former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita has dismissed media reports that he has abandoned plans to contest for the Machakos governor seat in the August General Election.

NTV reported on Sunday that Waita was forced to pull out of the race to deputise immediate former Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju who is reportedly eyeing the Nairobi governor seat.

Apparently, the two candidates will vie for the city’s top job under the Azimio coalition, which has the backing of ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The duo’s names were proposed in the ongoing talks between key parties — Jubilee, ODM and Wiper — in the coalition as the August politics take shape.

Tuju had earlier indicated that he would vie for an elective seat in Nairobi or Siaya, his home county. He is yet to specify which seat he is interested in.

But reacting to the reports, Nzioka stated that he is firmly in the Machakos governor race.

Nzioka, in a tweet on Sunday night, said the false reports are being spread by his political opponents cowed by recent polls which rank him highly.

“It appears that my opponents are in a full panic mode having seen the latest Machakos Gubernatorial race polls for themselves and how their candidate’s lead has been decimated by a first-timer,” said Waita.

Nzioka stepped down from public service mid last month to launch his political bid.

The renowned corporate executive and lawyer was named State House’s Chief of Staff and the Head of Kenya’s Presidential Delivery Unit on 5 January 2018.

Before joining the government in 2015 to serve as Secretary, President’s Delivery Unit, Waita held the position of Director, Corporate Affairs, at leading telecommunications company Safaricom.

