Wait For Your Turn – Uhuru Tells Ruto As He Denies Being Indebted To Anyone

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked his deputy William Ruto to wait his turn.

The head of state was speaking in Sagana where he will be pitching tent for four days.

On Saturday, Uhuru hosted a delegation of 7000 Mt Kenya leaders.

The president said he was not indebted to anyone. He was referring to his promise to back Ruto in 2022 should he vie for the presidency.

“Some people keep saying I made a promise to them, no, I only have a promise and covenant with the people of Kenya. That is the promise I am implementing. Ask your guy why he can’t allow me to do my work and keeps coming back for the baton, instead of waiting for his turn,” Uhuru said.

He also took a swipe at the DP for denying his role in the March 9, 2018 handshake that brought together Uhuru and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“You remember how they claimed to have been left out of the handshake. Remember how in Bomas i said how they involved and even nominated members to the BBI team? The truth must be told,” he said.

He also took a swipe at those who opposed the revenue sharing formula and the infamous “hustler nation”.

The opposers were mainly from the Tanga tanga team which is allied with the DP.

“If these people care about you and this region, why would they the other day oppose the revenue sharing formula yet it was keen on solving the problem of skewed resource allocation?” Uhuru posed.

He wondered, “If they really care about the hustlers, let’s say in mathare Nairobi, why would they oppose that revenue sharing formula?”

The president also warned against those trying to gain control of the vote rich region using the proverbial “back door”.

“Anyone who is interested and genuinely interested in our region and family must use the front door. We must be wary of the one who wants to use the kitchen door or the bedroom window.”

On matters BBI draft Bill which is now set to be debated in the county assemblies, the president said its content will safeguard the region and the country at large.

He asked the leaders to ensure that the Bill passes.

“I ask you to support the BBI and what is proposed. It safeguards this region and other regions in the country so that whoever becomes president, no matter how bad will not be able to mistreat anyone.”

Chiming in on the hustler vs dynasty debate, Uhuru said he did not choose to be born in the Kenyatta family.

“Then you hear them call me dynasty just because I was born by Kenyatta. Who chooses where he wants to be born? Tell them to stop insulting me, they will know where votes come from next year.”

As his tenure comes to a close in a few months, the president told the delegation that his goal is to leave Kenya better than he found it.

