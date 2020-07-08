Waiguru’s Deputy Ndambiri Under Investigation Over Missing Ksh138 Million e-learning Donor Funds

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri is under probe over alleged theft of Ksh138 million from a donor-funded project in his county, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

Reports indicate that detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are seeking to unravel the mystery behind the missing funds from Homeland Educational International project, which aimed to provide an e-learning solution for students in low-income areas.

Homeland is funded by DLAMS International, a non-governmental organisation that helps learners in low-income areas benefit from technology in their studies.

A total of Ksh571 million had been raised by donors from across the world and the project was piloted in Kirinyaga’s Karoti Girls High School.

The missing funds were part of the Ksh571 million with Ndambiri being probed over allegations that the money was diverted to his children’s offshore accounts.

The ongoing investigation is expected to reveal how the money was transferred from DLAMS International’s bank accounts and identify the beneficiaries.

On his part, Ndambiri has refuted the allegations that he benefitted from the funding.

Speaking to Nation, Ndambiri dismissed claims that the funds were diverted to offshore accounts with his children’s names. He said that he was the one who reported the attempted theft of donor funds to the DCI offices in Mwea.

Commenting on the piloting at Karoti Girls Ndambiri said, “The team led by Prof Mwachodzi wa Mwachofi (DLAMS President) introduced themselves and I inquired whether he had all the required documentation and approvals from the Ministry of Education.”

“But I got suspicious about the dealings and reported the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Mwea constituency. There was no money received or money lost.”

The deputy governor also denied claims that his children have offshore accounts.

“The accusations are baseless. The fact that the DCI made some arrests indicates I did what was required of me. That is the essence of leadership, ” said Ndambiri. “Somebody somewhere could be trying to do something.”

On his part, Mwachofi, who said Ndambiri and his wife Catherine hosted him while he was implementing the project at Karoti Girls High School, confirmed that 11 members of his staff had been arrested on June 3 for allegedly running an unregistered company.

Mwachofi said the employees spent four days in Wang’uru Police Station and they parted with Ksh2.4 million in police bonds and bribes to secure their freedom.

The Ksh138 million was reportedly transferred from DLAMS while the 11 were in custody.

The investigations come at Ndambiri and his boss Governor Anne Waiguru are not reading from the same page on governance of the Kirinyaga county.

Ndambiri recently accused the embattled governor of hiding behind politics to evade accountability.

Citing the recent ouster attempt, the DG, without mincing his words, said the governor must end her “shenanigans” and be accountable to the county assembly and residents.

