Waiguru’s ‘Azimio Leader’ Slip of the Tongue Has Netizens Wondering Where Loyalty Lies (Video)

waiguru
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru with ODM Leader Raila Odinga. [Courtesy]

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is the trending at number one on social media after she referred to her party leader deputy president William Ruto as the leader of “Azimio”.

Azimio la Umoja movement is led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Waiguru previously belonged to Azimio before she decamped to Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in October 2021.

Her decision, she said, was informed by the Kirinyaga electorate who she claimed is solidly behind the second-in-command.

On Tuesday during the formal signing of the Kenya Kwanza Coalition pact, the county chief who is defending her seat on a UDA ticket, elicited reactions on social media with the “slip of the tongue”.

“Your excellency the Deputy President of Kenya, the party leader of UDA, and the leader of the Azimio group…alliance. Sorry, my goodness,” Waiguru said.

She defended her self saying she was thinking about what to say about their competitors hence the confusion.

“And the leader of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, my sincere apologies, because I was thinking about what I will say about them,” she continued.

Netizens on the other hand claimed the former CS for Devolution might be a member of DP Ruto’s coalition but her heart was still in Azimio.

Here are some of the reactions:

Anne WaiguruAzimio la umoja

