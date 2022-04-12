Waiguru’s ‘Azimio Leader’ Slip of the Tongue Has Netizens Wondering Where Loyalty Lies (Video)

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is the trending at number one on social media after she referred to her party leader deputy president William Ruto as the leader of “Azimio”.

Azimio la Umoja movement is led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Waiguru previously belonged to Azimio before she decamped to Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in October 2021.

Her decision, she said, was informed by the Kirinyaga electorate who she claimed is solidly behind the second-in-command.

Read: All Eyes on DPP As EACC Pushes For Waiguru, Kuria Prosecution

On Tuesday during the formal signing of the Kenya Kwanza Coalition pact, the county chief who is defending her seat on a UDA ticket, elicited reactions on social media with the “slip of the tongue”.

“Your excellency the Deputy President of Kenya, the party leader of UDA, and the leader of the Azimio group…alliance. Sorry, my goodness,” Waiguru said.

She defended her self saying she was thinking about what to say about their competitors hence the confusion.

“And the leader of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, my sincere apologies, because I was thinking about what I will say about them,” she continued.

Netizens on the other hand claimed the former CS for Devolution might be a member of DP Ruto’s coalition but her heart was still in Azimio.

Here are some of the reactions:

When you want tumbukiza but the menu only has minji. pic.twitter.com/p8YHV1fD1C — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) April 12, 2022

Anne Waiguru is not Mistaken , Her heart and mind Is in Azimio -OKA, Not Kenya kwanza , But the body is in that local Uda outfit masquerading as a national party led by DP Ruto ,Farouk Kibet is waiting her at the corridors so that she can Kihika her 😂💥🔨 pic.twitter.com/juytqC9FWd — Frank Mtetezi (ʙᴀꜰ)🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) April 12, 2022

When the body is in Kenya Kwanza and the soul and heart is in Azimio. Listen to Gov Anne Waiguru pic.twitter.com/aWbiScyMyK — Caxstone P. Kigata (@CaxstonePKigata) April 12, 2022

Anne Waiguru, we know your heart is still in #Azimio Rudi Nyumbani 🤣 You Know Baba 2022 is going to be the President of Kenya Aisha Jumwa #KenyaKwanza #KenyaKwanzaGamePlan #NominateWamatangi Petrol Ledama #MzeeKijana pic.twitter.com/MI90SYT8va — Dr. Lewin Kihara OGW🇰🇪 (@KiharaLewin) April 12, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...