Waiguru Thanks “Heaven Sent” Husband For Support During Impeachment Hearing, Celebrates Acquittal

Kirinyaga governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru holds no grudges against her accusers.

In a statement, the embattled governor who was acquitted of all charges by an 11 member Senate committee on Friday, said she has forgiven the forces that tried to tarnish her name.

“The conclusion of my impeachment process today marks a remarkable and historic victory not only for me but for the people of Kirinyaga County. It is profoundly clear that this impeachment process did not meet the required threshold and that it was all a choreographed plan of events that was aimed at tarnishing my name,” she said.

“But as I said before, I forgive the forces behind it.”

She blamed her woes on her unwavering support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“As I said before, my woes are solely because of my stand for BBI and support for the Handshake between His Excellency the President of Kenya Uhuru and Former Prime Minister Hon. Raila Odinga. I will not stop my support or change my commitment to what will be for the betterment of our children, for women and the country as a whole.

She also thanked her team of lawyers led by her spouse, Kamotho Waiganjo who she said was heaven sent.

“I am grateful to my able team of lawyers who tirelessly perused volumes of evidence in rebuttal to the allegations raised against me and ably proved that none of them was in any way true.

“Special thanks to my Husband who has been amazingly supportive throughout this process. A friend of mine recently said that there are husbands from heaven and then there are husbands who come walking. You are definitely one from heaven,” she continued.

The senator Cleophas Malala-led committee noted that the Kirinyaga County MCAs did not table sufficient evidence to support the impeachment.

“The Committee having investigated the matter in accordance with its mandate under section 33(4) of the County Government Act and standing order 75(2) of the Senate Standing Orders reports to the Senate that it finds that the two charges against the Governor have not been substantiated,” the committee concluded in its report.

The besieged county boss was accused of taking Ksh10.6 million for nonexistent travels and spending Ksh5 million on an official vehicle with funds intended for the Contractors’ Retention Account among other accusations.

She was also accused of abuse of office by awarding a Ksh50 million to a company named Velocity with an alias ‘Velocty’, which did not deliver the services.

MCAs also said Waiguru was guilty of running down the health sector in the County to the detriment of Kirinyaga residents.

But the ward reps led by Majority Leader Kamau Murango and the mover of the impeachment motion Kinyua Wangui (Mutira ward) are not yet done with Waiguru.

“We are going to impeach the governor once again whether the Senate likes it or not. The Senate has let us and the people of Kirinyaga down,” Mr Wangui said.

