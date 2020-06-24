Besieged Waiguru Tables “Illegible” Photocopied Documents Before Senate As She Fights To Save Seat

In a few days time besieged Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru will know her fate as the Senate select committee works around the clock to scrutinize evidence on her proposed impeachment.

As the sittings continue, it has now emerged that some of the evidence the county boss tabled before the 11-member committee led by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala are not legible.

Waiguru is accused of among other issues having received Ksh10.6 million as an imprest for a foreign trip to the US and Italy, which she never made.

She is alleged to have received Ksh2.6 million in imprest on June 30, 2019, another Ksh943,000 on January 8, 2020, and another Ksh1.1 million on February 25 for a trip she never made.

Part of the evidence tabled before the house are photocopies of her travel documents to prove that she travelled out of the country.

But some of the photocopies that have allegedly leaked are illegible hence making it difficult for the committee probing the matter to know the truth.

Most of the stamps are not legible. Only writings “JKIA” , “USA” and dates scribbled on the copies are legible.

Some claim that part of the passport was covered while being photocopied to hide crucial information in the case against Waiguru.

The only choice for the committee to know the truth is directing the governor to present legible copies of her passport or the original passport for verification.

But critics say with the state allegedly keen to save her from the impeachment, that won’t happen.

It’s alleged that the Jubilee top leadership is keen to see the governor walk scot-free regardless of the gross misconduct evidence against her.

Drama ensued in the Senate last week as former Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen accused Senators allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga of sanitizing the governor by voting in favour of a select committee to probe her conduct.

The Senator said that the Jubilee leadership had picked a friendly team to save Waiguru.

Murkomen said the outcome of the whole issue had already been determined and the efforts of MCAs to impeach Waiguru will not bear fruit.

On the other hand, Senate Minority leader James Orengo said that Waiguru impeachment won’t pass as it is out of malice.

