Waiguru Suffers Blow As Senate Committee Declines Request To Expunge Crucial Evidence

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has suffered the first blow in the impeachment motion filed against her after the Senate Select Committee declined to expunge documents filed by Kirinyaga County Assembly.

Through her lawyer Paul Nyamodi, the governor wanted the documents containing the witness statements of four people struck out on the grounds that they contain new evidence which was against the standing order 19.

Further, lawyer Nyamodi sought to have an entry of one more person who is to aid in managing and arranging the defence documents.

In their decision, the committee ruled that the documents shall remain with their admissibility to be argued during the hearing of the motion.

Read: Waiguru Submits Boxes Of Documents In Response To Impeachment Motion Before Senate

The Kirinyaga County Assembly lawyer Ndegwa Njiru sought to have the governor’s diplomatic and ordinary passports held.

Waiguru is also represented by her husband, Kamotho Waiganjo with her fate set to be determined by an 11 member bench.

The senators deciding Waiguru’s fate include Abshiro Halake (nominated), Michael Mbito (Tranz Nzoia), Mwangi Paul Githiomi (Nyandarua), Beth Mugo (nominated), Anuar Loitiptip (Lamu), Philip Mpaayei (Kajiado), Cleophas Malalah (Kakamega), Beatrice Kwamboka (nominated), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Judith Pareno (nominated) and Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay).

Read Also: Governor Ann Waiguru’s Fate To Be Decided By 11-member Senate Committee

The 11-member team have 10 days to complete investigations regarding the allegations raised in the impeachment motion. During the period they will allow her to appear before the committee to defend herself.

The besieged county boss is accused of taking Ksh10.6 million for nonexistent travels and spending Ksh5 million on an official vehicle with funds intended for the Contractors’ Retention Account among other accusations.

In her defence, Waiguru has dismissed the impeachment grounds as malicious, full of innuendos meant to embarrass her and destabilise county operations

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu