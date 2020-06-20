Waiguru Submits Boxes Of Documents In Response To Impeachment Motion Before Senate

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has today submitted boxes of documents as part of her response against her impeachment motion ahead of hearing by the Senate.

The embattled governor beat the deadline that was set for Saturday and took to Twitter indicating that she had complied with the request while at the same time calling for truth, justice and rule of law to prevail.

“In compliance with the Senate’s request, I have today filed my responses to the impeachment motion filed for my removal from office by the Kirinyaga County Assembly. May Truth, Justice & the rule of Law prevail,” reads the tweet.

23 MCAs voted last Tuesday to impeach Waiguru on grounds of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct. Four abstained. Six members were absent from the session.

The besieged county boss is accused of taking Ksh10.6 million for nonexistent travels and spending Ksh5 million on an official vehicle with funds intended for the Contractors’ Retention Account among other accusations.

Her fate in the impeachment motion will be decided by an 11-member committee, after a voting session on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 by the Senate.

45 senators voted for the formation of a select committee route, 14 for the plenary and one abstained.

The senators who will decide Waiguru's fate include Abshiro Halake (nominated), Michael Mbito (Tranz Nzoia), Mwangi Paul Githiomi (Nyandarua), Beth Mugo (nominated), Anuar Loitiptip (Lamu), Philip Mpaayei (Kajiado), Cleophas Malalah (Kakamega), Beatrice Kwamboka (nominated), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Judith Pareno (nominated) and Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay). The 11-member team have 10 days to complete investigations regarding the allegations raised in the impeachment motion. During the period they will allow her to appear before the committee to defend herself.