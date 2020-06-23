Waiguru Seen Enjoying A Game Of Solitaire During Impeachment Hearing

Besieged Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru seems to care less about the impeachment motion tabled against her.

She was spotted playing ‘Solitaire’, a one-player card game on her phone while the hearing for her impeachment was ongoing.

In photos shared by Star, the governor is seeing scrolling through and arranging the cards while the session was going on.

Earlier, the embattled governor had referred to the allegations brought forward by the ward representatives as malicious.

Read: Waiguru Suffers Blow As Senate Committee Declines Request To Expunge Crucial Evidence

Addressing an 11 member Senate committee listening to her impeachment motion, Waiguru said that the baseless claims were being used to settle scores.

“Impeachment and removal from office was never intended, and should never be based on falsities, innuendo, rumour, hearsay, conjecture, and certainly not malice,” Waiguru said.

She also noted that some of the information tabled by the ward reps was falsified such as the Sh50 million tender.

“Further, it will be brought to your attention that the much talked about Kshs 50 million tender does not exist! Yet they included it in the motion and passed it in the assembly. Further, the allegation of Kshs 30million for the said tender also was a deliberate and false allegation. There was no such payment. Surely, these kind of false allegations are not only malicious but should not be tolerated at the senate,” she said.

Read Also: Waiguru Claims MCAs Have Plotted To Impeach Her Again Should They Fail This Time Around

Notably, the governor accused the MCAs of frustrating people assumed to be loyal to her while at the same time plotting another impeachment should this one fail to sail through.

The county boss was impeached on June 9 after 23 out of 33 members of the county assembly supported her ouster.

Among other accusations, she is said to have taken Sh10.6 million for nonexistent travels and spending Ksh5 million on an official vehicle with funds intended for the Contractors’ Retention Account among other accusations.

