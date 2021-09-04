Waiguru Links Office Raid by EACC To BBI Remarks

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has linked the raid at her office by officials from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to the remarks made on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The County boss had said that the Mt Kenya region would have to go back to the drawing board after the fall of BBI.

She intimated that following the ruling by the Court of Appeal that declared the BBI unconstitutional, the Mt Kenya region was open for talks with like-minded leaders.

“We are looking for tangible solutions to empower our people, which will be presented on the negotiation table,” Waiguru said.

This, she says ignited trouble as just days after, her office was raided by EACC detectives.

“Last time I said, ‘On BBI let me keep quiet a bit’. Immediately, EACC raided my office. Recently I said am introspecting on the political way forward, and again immediately I get EACC summons complete with all the subtle threatening inflexibilities,” Waiguru said.

She added, “and media alerts on an alleged payment of 52m (allocated by County Assembly – for a pending bill that was acquired in 2010, for subdivision, allocation and cadastral mapping of over 7000 acres of South Ngariama Settlement Scheme.”

Last I said -“on BBI let me keep quiet a bit” immediately,EACC raided my office. Recently I said am “..introspecting on the political way forward” & again immediately I get EACC summons..Is it just coincidence, witchhunt or the usual attempt to shape narratives for 2022 politics? pic.twitter.com/uP6NTfgDRg — Anne Waiguru EGH, OGW (@AnneWaiguru) September 4, 2021

According to Waiguru, this is no coincidence but rather a ploy to shape the 2022 succession politics.

