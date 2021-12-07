Waiguru Lashes Out At Lee Kinyanjui After Warning to Presidential Hopefuls Seeking Mt. Kenya Votes

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has responded to Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui following his remarks that presidential aspirants are investing too much in the Mount Kenya region and might end up regretting it.

Governor Lee through a post on social media had cautioned the hopefuls from investing too much into the region adding that they would end up regretting it.

For instance, the Nakuru County boss hinted that the region will only vote depending on real issues that are affecting the people and no harambees nor sideshows would make them sway their votes.

According to Lee, among the top issues the people from the mountain will consider is the fight against corruption.

Read: Waiguru Alleges Police Harassment Ahead of Ruto’s Visit in Kirinyaga

“All we ask is caution while pursuing this bloc. Do not invest too much because you are likely to regret it. From the last five elections since the introduction of multiparty, the region has voted with its head, not heart,” Kinyanjui wrote on Facebook.

In a rejoinder, Waiguru says she agrees with part of the sentiments made by Governor Lee while drumming support for Deputy President William Ruto.

“While I agree that Mt Kenya wants a leader who will represent their interests- it’s definitely not in the traditional sense… This time, they will vote with both their heads and hearts; A message they understand and a messenger they feel!” Waiguru wrote.

While I agree that Mt Kenya wants a leader who will represent their interests- it’s definitely not in the traditional sense.………This time, they will vote with both their heads & hearts; A message they understand and a messenger they feel! @WilliamsRutohttps://t.co/lchh6Dcgho pic.twitter.com/frLulN3WTK — Anne Waiguru EGH, OGW (@AnneWaiguru) December 7, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...