Waiguru Hints at Ditching Jubilee Party

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru now says that the ruling Jubilee party has lost ground due to endless internal wrangles.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday morning, the county chief said if elections were held today it would be an uphill task to defend her seat on the Jubilee party ticket if the outfit is not revamped.

“The truth of the matter is that defending my seat if the polls were held today would be very difficult, and that is the truth of the matter, Jubilee needs to look internally at its issues in order to be acceptable to the people of Mount Kenya,” she said.

She indicated that the party leadership had lost touch with the vote-rich region.

“If I ran today on a Jubilee ticket and someone else ran on a different party, even if people felt I had performed, it would be hard to convince them to vote for me,” she added.

“Jubilee has a lot of work in revamping the party and we need to do it fairly fast, revamping the party and resonating with the people. People need that emotional connection to the party.”

On joining Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ahead of the 2022 polls, the governor said she was keeping her options open.

“For now, I am spending time on the ground listening to what the people want. One needs to be careful to make the right decision to survive politically. I am asking my people which ‘vehicle’ to use to secure my seat,” said Waiguru.

Since last month’s Court of Appeal ruling that stopped Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) ‘reggae’, Waiguru seems to have taken a back seat politically, apparently to weigh her options.

Recently, she made headlines after claiming that the state was behind recent summons by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) following remarks that Mount Kenya needs to go to the drawing board and disinterest in the revival of BBI.

She alluded that the summons was nothing but a witch hunt by high-ranking officers keen to influence 2022 succession politics.

“Last time I said on BBI let me keep quiet a bit. I immediately, EACC raided my office. Recently I said am introspecting on the political way forward, and again immediately I get EACC summons complete with all the subtle threatening inflexibilities,” Waiguru lamented in a Facebook post.

“…and media alerts on an alleged payment of 52m (allocated by County Assembly – for a pending bill that was acquired in 2010, for subdivision, allocation and cadastral mapping of over 7000 acres of South Ngariama Settlement Scheme) Scheme) and which EACC knows has not even been paid!”

She posed, “Is it just coincidence, witch-hunt, or the usual attempt to shape narratives for 2022 succession politics?”

