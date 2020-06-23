Waiguru Claims MCAs Have Plotted To Impeach Her Again Should They Fail This Time Around

Embattled Kirinyaga governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru has referred to the allegations brought forward by the ward representatives as malicious.

Addressing an 11 member Senate committee listening to her impeachment motion, Waiguru said that the baseless claims were being used to settle scores.

“Impeachment and removal from office was never intended, and should never be based on falsities, innuendo, rumor, hearsay, conjecture, and certainly not malice,” Waiguru said.

She also noted that some of the information tabled by the ward reps was falsified such as the Sh50 million tender.

“Further, it will be brought to your attention that the much talked about Kshs 50 million tender does not exist! Yet they included it in the motion and passed it in the assembly. Further, the allegation of Kshs 30million for the said tender also was a deliberate and false allegation. There was no such payment. Surely, these kind of false allegations are not only malicious but should not be tolerated at the senate,” she said.

The county boss also said that the matters before the Senate committee were minor administrative issues that could have been settled in the county assembly.

“The grounds relate to minor administrative issues that would easily have been clarified by a routine inquiry. The process should involve the people. That never occurred.No formal public participation took place. The notice to appear was brought at 10 am when the motion was being debated,” she continued.

Further, she accused the MCAs of frustrating people assumed to be loyal to her.

For example, she pointed out, her officers are summoned to the assembly with threats of sanctions should they fail to show up.

“As a matter of fact, in the last month alone two CECs, one Cos and the County Secretary have been given a vote of no confidence by the Assembly. Critical State officers including CECs and members of the County Public Service Board have not been approved by the Assembly making it difficult to employ staff even for critical health services. Services to the people of Kirinyaga are affected and will continue to be affected,” she told the Senate committee.

Waiguru also claimed that the ward reps have plotted to impeach her again should they fail this time around.

“Should failure to keep the wheels of MCAs oiled earn a governor an impeachment? This is abuse of office by the MCAs and they are boasting that they have lined up more impeachments if this one fails. May justice be our shield and defender.”

The county boss was impeached on June 9 after 23 out of 33 members of the county assembly supported her ouster.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu