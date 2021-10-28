Governor Waiguru Claims Arrest Threats Meant to Dissuade Others From Joining DP Ruto Camp

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has deemed it unfortunate the attack on those allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

This was following a report appearing on the People Daily indicating that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had finalized investigations into alleged financial mispropriety at the Kirinyaga county government.

According to Waiguru who on Tuesday decamped to Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the said report was meant to dissuade others looking to jump ship.

She also claims that it was a calculated move at “an attempt at engineering succession politics”.

“Surely, barely 48hrs after we decamped to UDA & now this? As a believer in the rule of law this is unfortunate. It’s intention is to dissuade those contemplating the same & an attempt at engineering succession politics. it wont work. Kenyans are not stupid. There is God in heaven,” she wrote on social media.

Surely, barely 48hrs after we decamped to UDA & now this? As a believer in the rule of law this is unfortunate. It’s intention is to dissuade those contemplating the same & an attempt at engineering succession politics. it wont work. Kenyans are not stupid. There is God in heaven pic.twitter.com/frsUNMEsm6 — Anne Waiguru EGH, OGW (@AnneWaiguru) October 28, 2021

According to the daily, Chief Finance Officer Mugo Ndathi, Kirinyaga County Assembly Speaker Anthony Gathumbi, Leader of Majority James Murango and chairman of the Budget Committee at the county assembly David Mathenge, all of whom accompanied the governor to the DP’s residence, are also facing charges.

They are all likely to face charges of conspiracy to commit an economic crime, abuse of office, false accounting, deception and forgery.

She is accused of planning to make an irregular payment of Sh52.8 million to a land surveying company for the subdivision of New South Ngariama Scheme in 2006.

The company in question, GeoAcres Survey Limited, belongs to former Kirinyaga Central MP Joseph Gachoki Gitari and Edith Gitari.

The proprietors apparently did not have a contractual agreement with either Kirinyaga County government or the defunct Kirinyaga Municipal Council.

On September 9, after honouring a summon by the anti-graft agency, Waiguru said the said monies were yet to get paid.

“It is now obvious EACC is being used to intimidate us to remain silent even when our political careers are on the line and our supporters tell us otherwise,” she said.

Waiguru is also accused of pocketing at least Sh10 million in travel allowances for non-existent trips to United States, United Kingdom, France, Morocco, India, Germany and Abu Dhabi.

According to the daily, Waiguru and the other county officials could be arrested as early as next week.

