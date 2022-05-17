Waiguru Protests Arrest of UDA Coordinators in Kirinyaga Over Plot To Disrupt Karua’s Homecoming

A section of leaders in Kirinyaga affiliated with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has accused the police of harassment amid rising political temperatures in the county.

The leaders led by Governor Anne Waiguru on Tuesday accused the police of arbitrary arrests ahead of a series of rallies by Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, who was unveiled as the running mate of Azimio coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Apparently, the police are holding two UDA coordinators in the region for allegedly plotting to disrupt Karua’s homecoming event.

Reports indicate Kirinyaga’s UDA coordinator Don Bosco and the county’s Majority Leader James Kamau were picked up by police last night.

Bosco was allegedly arrested at his home. It’s not clear where Kamau was picked from.

The two leaders are accused of plotting to have the Narc boss and her Azimio delegation heckled.

Waiguru, however, dismissed the claims, terming the arrests as malicious.

While calling for the immediate release of the duo, the county boss claimed the arrests are meant to intimidate locals into supporting the Azimio coalition that enjoys support from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Strongly condemn arbitrary arrests of UDA people by State to force them support Azimio. We demand the release of Kirinyaga ML & incoming Sen Kamau Murango UDA official Gichangi Bosco

& all UDA supporters. No intimidation, not even Martha’s entry can change the fact #KirinyagaNiUDA,” she tweeted.

Karua is expected to host a series of rallies in the county to drum up support for Azimio ahead of the August 9 polls.

