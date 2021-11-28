Waiguru Alleges Police Harassment Ahead of Ruto’s Visit in Kirinyaga

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has decried intimidation from police officers ahead of the scheduled tour of Deputy President William Ruto in the county.

In a social media post on Sunday morning, Waiguru claimed her team was being harassed by the county’s DCIO.

The governor allied to Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party said the police boss had summoned her aides with threats to arrest them.

The DCIO Kianyaga is now summoning my team to interrogate and threatening to arrest them before DP @WilliamsRuto visit to Kirinyaga.

Please stop intimidating my team using security forces. #ChamaNiUDA#HustlerNation #FormNiHustler#MpangoNiBottomUp — Anne Waiguru EGH, OGW (@AnneWaiguru) November 28, 2021

Ruto is expected in the county as part of efforts to popularise the UDA party and his presidential bid in the Mount Kenya region.

The country’s second in command is scheduled to attend a church service at Kianyaga ACK church in Gichugu before addressing roads side crowds in the area.

Waiguru-Ngirici supporters clash

Drama was witnessed outside the church after Waiguru and Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici engaged in a confrontation.

Both Waiguru and Ngirici are eyeing the UDA party ticket in the 2022 gubernatorial contest.

Ngirici claims the UDA party has shortchanged her for Waiguru who joined UDA recently.

Earlier, residents believed to be Ngirici’s supporters, set ablaze Waiguru’s campaign jackets causing scenes in the county on Sunday morning.

Section of Kirinyaga youth riot, burn campaign jackets belonging to @AnneWaiguru ahead of @WilliamsRuto visit in Kirinyaga County. Photos| George Munene| NMG pic.twitter.com/lirrr1UswU — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) November 28, 2021

