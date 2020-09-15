Kandara MP Wahome Sues State Over Inclusion Of NMS Boss Badi To Cabinet

Kandara MP Alice Wahome has sued the state over the inclusion of Nairobi Metropolitan Boss (NMS) Mohammed Badi to attend Cabinet Meetings.

According to the petition filed by the MP, the invitation extended to Badi is unconstitutional thus the court should bar him from attending any other meeting.

On Thursday, September 10, 2020, Badi took the Oath of Secrecy to henceforth attend all Cabinet meetings.

This was in pursuant to Executive Order number 3 of 2020 issued by the State House with a ceremony conducted by the Head of the Public Service at State House.

During the oath-taking ceremony, Badi was tasked with the responsibility of transforming the city and given 100 days to deal with corruption and dismantle cartels that have held the city at ransom for years.

NMS was formulated onMarch 18, 2020, by the President nearly a month after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko handed over four key functions to the National Government.

