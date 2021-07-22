Wahome, Kimathi Braced For African Rally Championship in Tanzania

Armed with the Safari Rally experience, the Kenyan duo of Jeremy Wahome and McRae Kimathi is braced for the African Rally Championship in Tanzania Rally this weekend.

Having successfully transitioned from Formula 3 with a victory in Rally3 class at the 2021 Safari Rally, Wahome wants to keep the pace in Tanzania.

“My first expectation is to build on the momentum,” said the 22-year-old speed ace, who is part of the FIA Young Star Program supported by Safaricom.

With not much information on offer, the African Rally Championship in Tanzania will be another new adventure for the duo, but McRae is confident the Safari Rally sharpened them well for any challenge.

“They should expect us to do our best, as we usually do, drive our hardest, and hopefully win the championship.”

The African Rally Championship will also see Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo, a five-time winner of the Safari Rally and winner of Africa Rally Championship Equator Rally held in April, defend his title in Tanzania. He is also the 2019 Intercontinental Rally Challenge (IRC) champion, making him the only Kenyan winner of an IRC round. He was also among the drivers that Safaricom sponsored during the WRC Safari Rally.

