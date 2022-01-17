“Wacheni Mucene,” Governor Mutua Speaks on Various Photos with Women

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has told off busybodies to keep off his private life after his photos with various women went viral.

Photos of Mutua and various women have been doing rounds on social media eliciting mixed reactions from Kenyans. For instance, a section alluded that the county boss was trying to move on following his public breakup with Lillian Nganga.

In a statement, the Machakos County boss denied any links with the women captured in photos with him terming them as ‘just strangers.’

He further explained that he is a public figure who takes photos with everyone who requests hence that should not be used to steer speculations of a romantic relationship.

“I am requested daily by many people to pose for photos. I humbly agree. I take photos with strangers – men, women, groups, kids, families, etc. They usually post the photos. This does not mean I KNOW them or that I am in business or friends with them. Wacheni mucene,” the governor said.

DISCLAIMER: I am requested daily by many people to pose for photos. I humbly agree. I take photos with strangers – men, women, groups, kids, families etc. They usually post the photos. This does not mean KNOW them or that I am in business or friends with them. Wacheni mucene. pic.twitter.com/C1nGBtfM6H — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) January 16, 2022

Mutua and former lover Lillian Nganga went their separate ways last year after being together for close to 7 years.

Although the governor revealed that their separation was amicable, the recent theatrics on social media have proved otherwise.

For instance, in a presser in November, Lillian Nganga claimed her life was in danger as the Governor had threatened to ‘crash her to ashes’ after their split.

Lillian accused her former lover of illegally transferring properties they acquired while living together in a bid to “deal with her.”

She also claimed that the County boss was constantly threatening and harassing her.

Apparently, the governor had gained access to a vehicle Lillian already owns and sold it. She also claims that shares in the hotel, A and L, the two co-own were transferred without her consent.

“Mutua, accompanied by his police guard, Martin Nzinghi arrived at my apartment parking lot at Kileleshwa, Nairobi, and without my knowledge or consent and using a spare key which he had legally obtained, drove way my personal motor vehicle KBY 186G- a car which had been fully registered in my name since 2014,” Lillian’s statement read in part.

Lillian, the former Machakos County first lady has since moved on with her life and is dating musician Julius Owino, popularly known as Juliani.

Speculations are rife that the two could be expecting their first child.

