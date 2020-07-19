New Funny-video Sharing App Vskit Seeks To Out-compete TikTok As It Takes Baby-steps In Africa

A new short-video -sharing app, Vskit, is slowly creeping into the African entertaiment scene, and is giving rise to a brand of new online ticklers.

The app, in its PlayStore description, says that Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi is among the big names in comedy who are among an estimated 5 million Kenyans using the app, and 30 million across Africa.

“Vskit launches a series of activity challenges, stickers and special effects. You can enjoy different wonderful videos from many famous artists and comedians like Mr.P, 2baba, Eric Omondi, Ice Prince, Sydney Talker among others,” the developers say.

The app says they have 3D dynamic stickers (magic stickers) and allows users to make a beautiful photo video by using their own photos and exquisite templates.

The videos can be shared on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and WhatsApp. In case users spot a funny video that you want to keep in your gallery, they can download the video without using a third-party app.

The app allows users to share videos between 15 to 60 seconds in time length.

The app was launched in 2018 and is present in 34 countries in Africa including Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia.

“The platform is used in 34 countries on the continent, with videos in Swahili, Bambara, French, and English,” added the developers.

The app is around 34 megabytes for the normal version while the lite version is around 7 megabytes in size.

Unlike TikTok however, the app is available across all markets including Europe, India and Asia where Tik Tok has been banned on allegations of espionage.

