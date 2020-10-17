Voter Seeks to Have Jubilee Party Deregistered, Barred From Receiving Sh161 Million From Political Parties Fund

A voter is seeking to have the ruling party, Jubilee, deregistered over failure to meet criteria of a political party under Article 91 of the constitution.

Godfrey Musaina wants the Uhuru Kenyatta-led party blocked from receiving Sh161 million from the Political Parties Fund this financial year.

Through his lawyer, Duncan Okubasu, the petitioner noted that the party has failed to establish internal dispute resolution mechanisms as is indicated in its own constitution and the Political Parties Act.

According to Musaina, the party has been appointing ad hoc committees to resolve disputes.

He also wants Political Parties Registrar Anne Nderitu ordered to deregister the party as it has never held a formal meeting as contemplated in the party’s constitution.

“Jubilee Party does not keep or hold functional offices in at least 24 counties. It does not comply with the provisions of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act and its calls for tenders are charade,” court papers read.

He also claimed that Jubilee does not utilise 30 per cent of its funding from the public on programmes and party activities as is required.

“The registrar of political parties is aware of the breaching by Jubilee Party as each year she receives annual returns from political reports, but has declined to take any step to ensure it implements the constitution or deregister it,” he added.

The party, Musaina said, is yet to establish county election boards whose terms have since expired.

The ruling party is also yet to establish its 32 governing bodies including; National Delegates Convention, National Governing Council, National Executive Committee, National Secretarial, National Advisory Council and Jubilee Foundation.

The petition will be mentioned on November 2.

The petitioner is expected to serve the IEBC, Jubilee Party and registrar of political parties with copies of the case.

