Voter Seeking To Have Malala Barred From Running for Governor Over Academic Papers

A Kakamega voter has petitioned the IEBC to prevent Cleophas Malala, a governor aspirant, from being cleared as he is not a degree holder.

Malala’s supposed USIU degree, according to Fred Muka, is not legitimate, and hence he is ineligible to run for Governor.

Muka also claims that the legislator’s KCSE certificate from Kamusinga High School is not authentic.

The petitioner further alleges that the incumbent Kakamega Senator lacks the necessary documents to run for Governor of Kakamega.

Malala’s USIU degree certificate contains inconsistencies, anomalies, and contradictions, according to court documents, leading them to assume it is not genuine.

Senator Malala was asked in a recent interview to explain why his certificate showed that he graduated in 2019 yet he claimed to have left the institution of higher learning between 2010 and 2011.

The outspoken senator struggled to recollect the exact day and year of his graduation, dismissing the query about the conflicting dates.

“Ndio nakuambia kama hukufanya degree huwezi jua,” Malala stated.

This loosely translates to “If you didn’t graduate with a degree then these things may be difficult to follow.”

Malala, who is running for governor of Kakamega on an ANC ticket in the August 9 elections, has been accused of falsifying his academic certificates.

To be eligible for the job of county governor in Kenya, one must have a degree from a known university, among other qualifications.

