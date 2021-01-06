Voter Moves To Court To Have Polycarp Igathe Sworn In As Nairobi Governor

A Nairobi voter has moved to court to have Vice President in charge of Sales and Marketing in Vivo Energy Africa Polycarp Igathe sworn in as the Nairobi governor.

In his argument, Patrick Kiiru says that Igathe’s resignation was never formally communicated to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“There being no vacancy in the office of the Deputy Governor, Igathe ought to have assumed office for the remainder of the governor’s term as contemplated under Article 182(2) of the Constitution,” argues Kiiru.

His resignation was also not communicated to the County Speaker as required by law, hence Kiiru says that the seat is not vacant.

According to Article 182(1)(b), the resignation letter should be in “addressed to the speaker of the county assembly”. However, Igathe’s resignation letter was addressed to the governor.

Igathe was elected to the position of Deputy Governor Nairobi City County in the 2017 general elections on the Jubilee political party ticket, as Mike Sonko’s running mate. He resigned abruptly on January 12, 2018, citing lack of trust from his boss.

