Vote Tallying Resumes at Mang’u High School After Night of Chaos

Vote tallying at Mang’u High School in Juja Constituency, Kiambu County, has resumed after being suspended on Tuesday night.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) suspended the vote tallying yesterday at about 10:20pm after a rowdy group led by Kiambu Governor James Nyoro stormed the premises causing chaos.

The group alleged electoral malpractice.

Kahawa Tungu has learnt that the tallying resumed on Wednesday morning shortly after IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati visited the centre.

The IEBC boss met with the County Election Manager, the Returning Officer, and the county security team, and revealed that four polling stations had witnessed attempted malpractice during the Juja by-election.

However, according to Chebukati, by the time the chaos broke out, the staff had finished tallying the votes and had completed the required Form 35A, which had also been properly signed.

Chebukati said a probe is under way and anyone found guilty will be prosecuted.

“The commission takes the exercise of voting very seriously; after the investigations are completed, we will write to the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) to seek the prosecution of those found culpable,” said Chebukati.

“We are waiting for the security team to complete their investigations before issuing further instructions.”

By the time the tallying was suspended yesterday night, George Koimburi Ndung’u of the People Empowerment Party (PEP ) was leading.

Governor Nyoro and his team, however, disputed the result claiming their Jubilee candidate Susan Njeri Waititu had been rigged out.

