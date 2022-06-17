Volleyball Queen Jane Wacu Retires From International Duty

Malkia Strikers’ iconic setter Jane Wacu has retired from the national team to focus on her club career and coaching.

The 37-year-old has enjoyed an illustrious career serving the nation for last sixteen years.

She has played at the Olympic Games, World Cup, World Championships, African Cup of Nations, All Africa Games, and African Club Championship among others.

“I have decided to bring the curtains down on my national career though it has been a tough decision to make. I have had the opportunity to don the national colours and serve the country with distinction. So I quit with my head high,” Wacu who plays for Anse Royale club in Seychelles told the Star Newspaper.

Read: Malkia Strikers Hit Camp Ahead of 2021 CAVB Volleyball Nation’s Championships

“I have done Level One coaching course. Currently, I am handling the Junior boys team in Sychelles. I also work with a kids’ football team. At the moment, I don’t want to specialise, I want to weigh my options before settling on one field.”

Wacu made her club debut in 2005-2006 when she turned up for Kenya Pipeline.

The Nyeri native, who was named best setter during the African Cup of Nations qualifiers 2014 in Nairobi, did duty for Kenya Prisons between 2007-2013.

She became a fans’ favourite and a key cog both for the Wardresses and Malkia. Her vintage performance earned her a dream move to France where she played for VBC Chamalieres for one year.

Wacu said the decision to retire is long overdue as she wants to create space for the many young setters coming through the ranks. She challenged the likes of Emmaculate Nekesa, Faith Imodia and Esther Mutinda to come out of their comfort zones and push themselves to the limit in order to hit dizzying heights.

Read Also: Kenya Dismiss Algeria In Three Unanswered Sets In The African Nation Cup In Egypt

“The future is bright and the rebuilding process is shaping up. It’s not about age. The setting is about playing regularly and enhancing your skills on a daily basis because experience comes with playing.”

“I don’t want to block their progress. I would like to see them enjoy their careers as I have done. I want to see them becoming regulars in the national squad. Nekesa for me has everything. She listens and has the hunger to succeed.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...