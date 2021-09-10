Voice and Video Calls Coming to Gmail in Latest Update

Google has recently updated features on Google Workspace, making it the go-to app for almost all functions online. The tech giant has now revealed that users will be able to make voice and video calls to other users directly from the Gmail app. This will come in handy for colleagues who wish to communicate easily without having to schedule a Google Meet.

Google describes the feature as a spontaneous option especially in the hybrid work environment where other people are working from home. Video conferencing through Google Meet, Zoom, Teams and other platforms have become the order of the day for remote workers. However, the new feature from Google means users will not have to leave their computers to make a quick one-on-one call to their colleagues.

In addition to the new update, Google will also make it possible for its users to join Google Meet from the Gmail app. The call feature will also be added to Google Meet.

Google rebranded Workspace from G-Suite in November 2020, with a redesign and regular updates on Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and more. At the time, the tech giant said that Google Workspace was the best place to create, communicate and collaborate.

Gmail already offers emails, chats, videoconferencing and now the calls will offer an added advantage. In it’s last update, Gmail was updated to make navigation between mail, chats, spaces and Meet easier. Meet was also updated with improved admin tools.

