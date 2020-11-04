Voi Primary School Closed After Three Teachers Contract COVID-19

Voi Primary School in Taita Taveta has been closed after 3 teachers tested positive for Covid-19.

This has been confirmed by County Education Director Samson Wanjohi.

On Tuesday, 52 students at Salvation Army Kolanya Boys High School in Busia County tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

The students were among 60 people including six teachers and two support staff members who tested positive for the disease from 100 samples collected from the school.

This comes after 10 Maranda School students contracted the disease.

The three schools are among a number of learning institutions that have reported Covid-19 cases since schools reopened on October 12 for Grade 4 (Competency-Based Curriculum), Class 8 and Form 4 learners as the country continues to witness a spike in infections.

Despite the rising numbers, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha remained adamant that schools would remain open in spite of the surge.

He did however, note that the government will come up with better ways of dealing with the Covid-19 situation in schools.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to hold a meeting with governors on the current Covid-19 situation today.

It is said that the head of state could impose strict measures to curb the menace.

