Vodacom Tanzania Reduces M-Pesa Charges by 75%

Vodacom Tanzania Limited has reduces the M-Pesa transfer charges by 75 per cent as a strategy to attract more Tanzanians onto the platform. Clients will now be charged as low as Tsh 50 (Ksh 2.5) when making a transaction.

Vodacom Tanzania Managing Director, Rene Meza, told Daily Citizen newspaper that “the offer intends to meet customers’ needs by providing affordable services because M-pesa has become important in the daily lives of Tanzanians.”

Vodacom Tanzania clients will also be able to send as low as Tsh 500 (Ksh 25) through M-pesa, enabling more Tanznaians to be able to use the service. The network has also launched a promotion where its clients using M-Pesa will be able to win prizes. More than Tsh480 million are up for grabs.

Through the 90 day promotion, 1,000 people will stand a chance to win TSh50,000 (Ksh 2,500) each day.  The company will also reward selected users with TSh10 million (Ksh 500,000) in the monthly draw.

M-Pesa has more than 2.5 million users in Tanzania while it has more than 15 million users in Kenya.

