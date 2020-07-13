Vodacom Partners With Cloudflare To Beef Up Cyber Security Following Increase In Cyber Crimes

Vodacom Business has announced its partnership with Cloudflare to provide businesses of all sizes, faster, secure and reliable security services.

This follows an increase in the number of cyber attacks witnessed with the latest in the region against the Private Healthcare group of Hospitals in South Africa.The country has seen a 33 percent increase in the volume of cyber attacks since March.

The Covid-19 crisis has triggered a global cybercrime pandemic. According to the World Economic Forum Global Risks Report 2020,cyber attacks have been ranked as the second risk of greatest concern for businesses globally over the next 10 years.Environmental risk is also of high impact and likelihood, with attacks on businesses in sectors such as energy, finance, transportation and healthcare.

Among the most recent common type of cyber attacks include Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS). DDoS attacks target websites by overwhelming them with so much traffic, much more than the server or network can handle. This leads to the site crashing or becoming inoperable leading to loss of revenue, operational expenses and damage to the brands.

DDoS protection is crucial to any online business as clients need constant uninterrupted connectivity to ensure customer satisfaction and confidence in the brand.

“As a leading supplier of telecommunications, infrastructure and enterprise software in South Africa, Vodacom Business’s partnership with Cloudflare ensures that our customers have the best products and solutions available to protect them from today’s increasingly sophisticated online threats,” said Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting and Security at Vodacom Business.

“Now is not the time to let your guard down. With some businesses going back to their offices but many others still operating via remote working, cyber criminals are gearing up to further attack businesses as they adopt a hybrid model between their corporate network and remote set up.”

