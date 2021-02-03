Vivo Launches Y20s Smartphone in Kenya

Vivo has announced the launch of its latest Y-Series device, the Y20s, in Kenya. The smartphone, available in retail stores across the country comes in two colours; obsidian black and purist blue.

It features a 6.51 inch Halo FullView Display giving a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1600×720 HD resolution.

The Y20s features a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB Internal memory for a power-packed performance. The device also comes with an AI Triple Macro 13MP wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth camera. The camera is supported by Filters for sharper images, Face Beauty, and Portrait Light Effects. The device also features an 8MP front selfie camera.

The phone has a 5000mAh 18W charger with FlashCharge technology and fingerprint authentication for secure and fast unlocking.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) in its 2020 global smartphone ranking placed Vivo fifth with an 8.6 percent market share and over 110 million device shipments.

Vivo was among three smartphone brands that managed to maintain a steady increase in shipments despite a global slowdown.

“Vivo’s success in the global market can be attributed to its persistent efforts to understand and tap into specific consumer behaviours,” Brand and Communications Manager at Vivo Kenya James Irungu, said.

“In line with its ambitions to continue its growth trajectory, Vivo works relentlessly to develop stylish and dynamic products that cater to diverse consumer segments around the world. This is a reason we have the Y20s in Kenya.”

The Smartphone is available countrywide at Kshs21,000.

