Vivo Launches V20 Smartphone For the Sophisticated Consumer in Kenya

Chinese Phone manufacturer, Vivo, has launched the camera focused V20 smartphone in Kenya. The phone comes amid a rising demand for quality, affordable phones in the local market.

“Vivo always innovates with the consumer in mind. Guided by our deep insights into consumer needs, we developed the V20 to provide leading camera technology packed in a sleek, but affordable, device,” said vivo Kenya Brand Manager Mr. James Irungu.

Irungu said that the mobile device is ideal for the sophisticated consumers and will retail at Sh45,999.

The phone’s most spectacular feature is its 44MP selfie camera, which is one of the highest resolution selfie cameras in the market.

“The newly launched camera oriented device which comes with a 44MP eye autofocus front camera uses advanced AI algorithms to focus on moving subjects for clear selfies and targets the growing numbers of young technology consumers in the country,” Irungu said in a statement.

The V20 selfie camera features a slo-mo selfie video, 4K selfie video, and super night selfie that enhances the camera’s selfie quality for recording life’s special moments.

Irungu also said that the phone’s back rear camera, which has 64MP-8MP-2MP, is set up to “support tripod shooting, wide-angle night scenes, and stylish night filter, enabling users to capture stunning photos in low-light scenarios.”

