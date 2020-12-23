Virus Cases Rise To 95,195 as 427 Test Positive

The Ministry of Health has announced 427 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 7, 593 tested in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of infections to 95,195.

From the cases, 406 are Kenyans while 21 are foreigners; 256 are males and 171 females, while the youngest is a five-year-old child and the oldest is 87.

Over the same period, 286 patients have recovered from the disease bringing the total to 76,508.

228 were from the Home Based Care Program while 58 were discharged from various hospitals.

One other person has succumbed bringing the death toll to 1,648.

Distribution of the cases by counties is as follows: Nairobi 176, Mombasa 68, Kiambu 58, Kitui 15, Kilifi 14, Kwale 13, Kisumu 12, Machakos 10, Kajiado 10, Nakuru 8, Busia 7, Murang’a 6, Bungoma 5, Lamu 5, Taita Taveta 5, Nandi 3, Meru 2, Kirinyaga 2, Embu 2, Kakamega 1, Siaya 1, Makueni 1, Nyamira 1, Mandera 1 and Homa Bay 1.

In Nairobi the 176 cases are from Lang’ata (37), Kibra (27), Westlands (23), Dagoretti North and Starehe (9) cases each, Embakasi East and Kasarani (8) cases each, Embakasi South, Embakasi West and Kamukunji (7) cases each, Dagoretti South (6), Embakasi Central, Embakasi North, Roysambu and Ruaraka and (5) cases each, Makadara and Mathare (4) cases each.

In Mombasa the 68 cases are from Mvita (30), Jomvu and Kisauni (11) cases each, Changamwe (8), Likoni and Nyali (4) cases each.

In Kiambu, the 58 cases are from Thika (27), Gatundu South (9), Kiambu Town (7), Limuru (4), Juja (3), Kikuyu, Lad and Ruiru (2) cases each, Kabete and Kiambaa (1) case each.

In Kitui the 15 cases are from Kitui Central (10) and Kitui Rural (5). In Kilifi the 14 cases are from Kilifi North (11), Kilifi South (2), Kaloleni (1). In Kwale, the 13 cases are from Msambweni (11) and Lunga Lunga (2).

In Kisumu, the 12 cases are from Kisumu West (7), Kisumu Central (4) and Kisumu East (1). In Machakos, the 10 cases are from Athi River (6), Machakos Town (3) and Kalama (1).

In Kajiado, the 10 cases are from Kajiado North (6) and Kajiado East (4). In Nakuru the 8 cases are from Nakuru East (4), Nakuru West (2), Naivasha and Njoro (1) case each. In Busia, all the 7 cases are from Matayos.

In Murang’a, the 6 cases are from Mathioya (3), Maragua (2) and Gatanga (1). In Bungoma, the 5 cases are from Kanduyi and Sirisia (2) cases each, Kimilili (1). In Lamu, all the 5 cases are from Lamu west.

In Taita Taveta the 5 cases are from Voi (3), Taveta and Wundanyi (1) case each, while in Nandi, all the 3 cases are from Nandi Hills.

The 2 cases in Meru are from Imenti North and Tigania West (1) case each, the 2 cases in Kirinyaga are from Kirinyaga Central and Mwea East (1) case each, while the 2 cases in Embu, are from Manyatta and Runyenjes (1) case each.

The case in Kakamega is from Mumias West, the case in Siaya, is from Alego-Usonga, the case in Makueni, is from Makueni, the case in Nyamira is from Nyamira Town, the case in Mandera, is from Mandera East and the case in Homa Bay is from Homa Bay Town.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu