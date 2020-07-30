Virus Cases Near 20,000 Mark As 14 Patients Die, 100 Others Discharged

Kenya’s virus load on Thursday inched closer to the 20,000 mark after confirming 788 new cases of Coronavirus.

Addressing the press from Afya House, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said the newly detected infections were from a 5,521 sample size.

As a result, the total number of infections shot to 19,913.

Of the new cases, 785 were Kenyans while three were foreigners. In terms of gender, 475 were male and 313 were female.

He urged men to re-evaluate their diet, adding: “I urge all of us to adopt a healthy lifestyle, avoid smoking and alcohol and engage in physical activities.”

d100 patients were declared COVID-19 free, raising the number of recoveries to 8,121. 8 of these patients were from home-based care while 92 were from various hospitals.

Unfortunately, the CAS said, some 14 other patients had lost their lives to the virus, pushing the number of fatalities to 325.

