Virus Cases Jump To 1,029 As Kenya Records 66 New Cases

Kenya has confirmed 66 new cases of COVID-19, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

Virus cases now stand at 1,029.

“The number of cases today, is the highest since the pandemic began in Kenya with 66 cases,” he said during the daily COVID-19 briefing at Afya House.

64 of the new cases are Kenyans and 2 foreigners.

30 cases are from Mombasa, 26 from Nairobi and 3 others from Kajiado.

Further, Kagwe extended the movement ban in and out of Eastleigh and Old Town Mombasa until June 6.

“The mosques, eateries are supposed to remain closed and hawking is prohibited until Saturday, June 2020,” he declared.

On matters truck drivers, the minister apologized for inconveniences caused as a result of a long waiting period for test results.

“We recognize the efforts of truck drivers who ensure we have adequate supplies of food & medicine across East Africa. We apologize for the inconveniences they encounter. We are putting in place measures to facilitate quick testing for the truck drivers,” he said.

Also present was EAC CS Adan Mohamed who noted that mobile labs will help with the situation at various border points.

“Given the nature of our porous borders, we can only be as strong as the weakest link. The challenges we have seen at the borders will hopefully be dealt with through the mobile labs,” CS Mohamed stated.

The government received mobile laboratories and testing reagents from the German government.

