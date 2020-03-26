Take a Virtual Tour and Experience the Sights of Kenya From the Comfort of Your Home

The world wide web is undoubtedly one of the most important tools during this period of social distancing. As we grapple with the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, we are still able to find information fast, communicate on social media as well as get entertainment thanks to the availability of the internet.

Safaricom has doubled their internet speed during this period as more companies are encouraging their employees to work from home. Skype, video conferencing, virtual meetings and online integration of operations are just some of the tools that we are applying to stay in business. The internet also provides a world of virtual experiences allowing you to explore your interests even when you are not working.

For entertainment, social media sites, blogs, live streaming and movie download sites such as Netflix and Showmax are available. With all these options, the idea of social distancing does not seem undoable; especially in Nairobi where the highest number of internet users in Kenya reside.

A few years ago, this was not achievable and most of us would probably resort to reading and rereading old novels from your library. Now, you can literally watch the sunset in Malindi from your living room in Kilimani. With a drone, a good camera and great focus and imagination, anybody from the Mama Mboga to big corporate giants can provide a virtual tour for anyone with access to high speed internet.

The mind needs to stay stimulated even if you do not get the chance to go out and interact with others. Find more creative ways to surf the web apart from moving from one social media site to the next. Kick back your soles, put on your favourite music and wander away into the best parts of your imagination.

HISTORY

Kenya is rich in tradition, history and heritage. Google Arts and Culture offers a wide selection of global tours depending on what your interests are. Have you been inside the Kenya Archives Building? The site will give you a comprehensive tour of Kenya Archives, National Museums of Kenya, The GoDown Arts Centre, The African Heritage house, Mcensal School of Fashion and Design as well as the Kenya Red Cross.

Real Estate

There is a myriad of ideas in real estate. You can also take a tour and get into some Nairobi homes from Apartments, luxury villas, gated communities and even houses for sale. Through different sites such as 360 tours, you can take a tour and peak into a wide variety of houses in Nairobi.

Nature, Holiday Resorts and Lodges

Being a tourist country, there is a variety of breathtaking experiences such as Safari, Camps, the Sandy beaches in Mombasa, bird watching and nature walks that you can enjoy remotely. Take a virtual walk through to the peak of Mt. Longonot, weave your way around the Great Rift Valley view point and finally, tower over the city at the K.I.C.C.

