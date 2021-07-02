Virtual Safari Experience Dubbed “Illuminarium” Takes Tourists through Kenya, Other African Countries

The Covid-19 pandemic rages on for the second year, and its effects are far from over. Kenya and other African countries have long benefitted from the tourism sector. However, since last year, the country has seen less footfall as travel advisories and lock downs rule the air spaces.

Tourists in Western countries have however found a way around the pandemic, using tech to immerse themselves right in the heart of the Safari experience in Kenya, South Africa, Botswana and Tanzania.

A new attraction dubbed “Illuminarium” uses visual experiences combined with techniques used in traditional motion picture production and virtual reality to give users the Safari experience in the US.

A number of global leaders in Cinematic and interactive content have come together to curate the experience, giving users an immersive tour of some of the top destinationsin the world. Most users of VR are accustomed to wearing glasses, but the illuminarium gives a more natural feel to the users as they need not wear glasses.

“This experience will transport visitors to Africa through cinematic content shot on location around South Africa, Botswana, Kenya and Tanzania. Visitors will be immersed in the authentic sounds and scenes remotely.” CEO of Illuminarium Experiences, Alan Greenberg said.

“We have created a global experiential brand that will produce unprecedented entertainment spectacles to transport consumers to many of the most coveted places and experiences on Earth, and beyond,” he added.

The illuminarium launches this weekend in the US, allowing users to purchase tickets for the Safari experience.

