Vihiga United Kick Kisumu All Stars Out Of Premier League

Vihiga United have been promoted to the FKF Premier League after beating Kisumu All Stars 5-3 on penalties in the promotion playoffs.

🚨 | @VihigaUnitedFC win it on penalties to become the first team ever from the NSL to win promotion to the toptier via the #PlayOffs Karibuni @FKFPLG Vihiga 👏🏿#FKFPLPlayOffs #FKFPL #BPL pic.twitter.com/gKZXTi3kGP — BetKing Premier League (@FKFPLG) November 4, 2020

Stars kiss the grass after a season in the top flight, while Vihiga becomes the first National Super League side to gain promotion through playoffs.

Ahead of the second leg tie at Moi Stadium, Kisumu Stars held a slight advantage having edged out Vihiga 2-1 in the first leg played last week in Mumias.

The hosts looked to be cruising to an easy win, when Erick Otieno gave them the lead in the 47th minute, but Dennis Wafula levelled a minute later for 1-1 half time score.

Patrick Okulo put the visitors ahead in the 55th minute to tie the game 3-3 on aggregate and send it straight to penalties at the final whistle.

