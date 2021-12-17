Vihiga Queens Players Cry Foul Over Money Donated By Well Wishers

Vihiga Queens have been reportedly muzzled over non-payment of money extended to the team by well wishers.

Ahead of the new Kenya Women’s Premier League season starting Saturday, the ladies are still demanding a share of appreciation money for their participation in the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League in November.

Queens represented the entire Cecafa region in the inaugural tournament that was hosted in Cairo, Egypt but failed to go past the groups.

Nonetheless, the team’s meteoric rise in the region and the gallant fight in the North, where they managed a single win, won them a lot of admirers.

On return, they received a lot of financial support notably from politicians led by Vihiga County Governor Dr. Wilberforce Ottichilo, who handed them Ksh1 million and hosted them to a luncheon.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga gave out Ksh500,000, while ANC Party also hosted them to a luncheon immediately after they qualified for tournament and rewarded them.

They also received Ksh2 million from Cecafa with Vihiga County first lady Beatrice Adagala also giving out financial support.

However, according to a close source, the team’s management have only paid out Ksh5,000 to the ladies.

“The ladies are not happy, but they are being threatened not to speak. They have also not been paid salaries,” said the source.

Vihiga Queens Team Manager Festus Akaranga did not pick our calls.

On his part, Governor Ottichilo said he is not aware of the tribulations facing the ladies as the team is independently managed.

“As a county we’re only part of the team’s sponsorship, there’s an independent executive body managing the club and all finances are directed there.”

Ottichilo pledged to follow up on the issue and ensure the ladies get what belongs to them.

