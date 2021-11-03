in SPORTS

Vihiga Queens Depart For Egypt For Champions League

Vihiga Queens
Vihiga Queens Players Off to Egypt for Champions League. [Courtesy]

Kenya and Cecafa region’s sole representative at the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League have left the country for Egypt.

Vihiga Queens have been camping and horning their skills in Nairobi ahead of the tournament set for Cairo starting Friday.

The reigning Kenyan champions will make history as the first eight women teams drawn all the regions of Africa to feature in this new African championship.

Vihiga are in Group B of the tournament alongside South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns Queens, ASFAR Club of Morocco and Rivers Angeles of Nigeria.

Their first game will be against Sundowns on Saturday.

Champions LeagueEgyptVihiga Queens

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

