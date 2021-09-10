Jentrix Shikangwa Shines As Vihiga Queens Clinch Ticket To Champions League

Vihiga Queens will represent the East African region in the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League set for Egypt later this year.

Vihiga clinched the sole regional ticket after beating CBE FC of Ethiopia 2-1 in the final of the CECAFA qualifiers on Thursday at Kasarani Stadium.

Jentrix Shikangwa was the star for Vihiga Queens scoring twice, including a last gasp penalty in the second half to win the game.

Shikangwa, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, netted the opener in the 27th minute for 1-0 half time score.

CBE were gifted the equaliser moments into the second half after a poor clearance saw Queens defender Vivian Nasaka head into her own net.

During the four minutes of added time, a foul was committed on Violet Wanyonyi by CBE’s Tarikwa Yakura, leading to Vihiga Queens being awarded a penalty, which Shikangwa converted to seal the full-time scores at 2-1.

The win has earned Vihiga Queens a ticket to the continental CAF Women Champions league that will be hosted by Egypt in November.

