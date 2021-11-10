VIDEO: Vihiga Queens Bag First Champions Win Against Morocco’s ASFAR

Kenya and Cecafa representatives to the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League Vihiga Queens beat ASFAR of Morocco 2-0 on Tuesday to record their first group win.

Queens lost opening Group B game against South African side Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in a match goalkeeper Lilian Awuor was named Woman Of The Match.

Against ASFAR, Violet Wanyonyi and Jentrix Shikangwa were on the mark as the Kenyan champions revived their progression chances.

Queens’ Teresa Engesha was named Woman Of The Match.

Sundowns top the group with six points after winning their second game against Rivers Angeles of Nigeria, who remain win-less.

Queens next face Angeles in a match they need to win or at least pick a draw and hope Sundowns beat ASFAR for them to make the knockout round.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...