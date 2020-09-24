Vihiga Governor Ottichilo Fires His Political Advisor Kibisu Kabatesi

Vihiga County Governor Wilber Ottichilo has fired his political advisor Kibisu Kabatesi.

In a termination notice dated September 17, the Governor cited gross misconduct and undisclosed conflict of interest as reason for sacking Kabatesi. The termination of contract takes effect immediately.

Otichillo indicated that Kabatesi will be paid an equivalent of one month salary in lieu of notice.

He will also be paid other accrued terminal benefits after successful clearance with authorities.

Details of the alleged gross misconduct and conflict of interest remain unclear.

Ottichilo assumed office in 2017 after trouncing Vihiga County’s first governor Moses Akaranga.

Read: Vihiga Deputy Governor Says Life Is In Danger Following Fallout With Governor Ottichilo

The governor recently said that he regrets vying for the county’s top job.

“The pressure is too much and expectations from voters very high. The pressure is so intense that you cannot have time for your family, ” he told the Star in an interview.

“The notion among the people is that you control billions and you have the means to do all they want. Everything is loaded on you. Even when other people make mistakes, it’s the governor who is blamed as a thief. We need a law to make government officers take responsibility for their actions.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu