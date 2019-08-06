Vihiga Deputy Governor Says Life Is In Danger Following Fallout With Governor Ottichilo

Vihiga Deputy Governor Patrick Siasi claims his life is in danger after an alleged fallout with his governor Wilber Ottichilo.

In the recent past, the two-county heads have been involved in a war of words even as their differences are noted to have escalated over time.

The deputy governor had initially recorded a statement at the Kisumu Central police station OB NO/ 034/21/07/019 under county commander Benson Maweu.

Following his recent outcry, Commander Maweu advised the deputy governor to record yet another statement addressing those concerns at the Vihiga police headquarters in Mbale.

According to Saisi, the governor is using junior county officials to frustrate him.

He stated: “We all know that Ottichillo is the governor and I deputize him, but I’m not given a chance to delegate duties in this county. Anything I direct to be done is not done until the governor himself directs it be done.

“I’m supposed to be in charge when the governor is out of the county but the junior staff often undermine me,” he lamented, adding that the frustrations have left him wondering whether they are no longer a team in running the county affairs.

According to sources privy to the alleged fallout, the duo’s differences escalated after the governor asked Saisi to only wave at mourners during the funeral of football legend Joe Kadenge instead of being given the opportunity to address them.

Saisi felt looked down upon because Ottichilo later gave MCAs present a chance to address the gathering.

His decision to go public with threats to his life has escalated the fallout with MCAs now trying to broker peace between the two county chiefs.

Deputy speaker Nickson Butiya said the assembly was doing everything it can to resolve the differences.

