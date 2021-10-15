Vihiga Boys School Dormitory Up In Flames Hours After Arson Attempt Was Thwarted – Video

Vihiga Boys Secondary School dormitory has gone up in flames, hours after a similar attempt was thwarted on Thursday night, the school administration has said.

Vihiga County Commander Benjamin Ong’ombe confirmed the Friday morning incident that has disrupted learning at the school. “We will get more information after the fire is contained and investigation done,” Mr Ong’ombe said.

Firefighters from Vihiga County government rushed to the school to help put out the fire.

Vihiga Boys dormitory has gone up in flames, hours after a similar attempt was thwarted on Thursday night pic.twitter.com/j8iSHEf8L8 — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) October 15, 2021

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

