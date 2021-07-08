Video Showing Thugs Snatching Phone From Cop Is Doctored – Police

A video showing thugs on a motorbike snatching a mobile phone from a traffic police officer is doctored, the National Police Service (NPS) has said.

In a tweet on Wednesday, NPS termed the video as “malicious”, asking members of the public to ignore it.

“Our investigations have revealed that a video circulating on social media insinuating to be of a police officer being snatched a phone is a manipulated video whose intention is malicious.We urge members of the public to ignore it,” said NPS.

Our investigations have revealed that a video circulating on social media insinuating to be of a police officer being snatched a phone is a manipulated video whose intention is malicious.We urge members of the public to ignore it. pic.twitter.com/euKreNjHpB — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) July 7, 2021

In the video that has since gone viral, three men on a motorbike are seen snatching a mobile phone from a traffic police officer near the Roysambu roundabout.

The traffic officer is then seen moving towards a motorist, trying to explain what has befallen him.

