Video Surfaces Of Tanzania Health Minister Using Steam Therapy To ‘Keep Covid-19 At Bay’

Tanzania’s unconventional approach to fighting the global coronavirus menace continues to draw mixed reactions with the government encouraging its citizens to embrace traditional “healing” methods as opposed to vaccines.

In the latest attempt to convince Tanzanians to embrace steam therapy, the country’s Health Minister Dr Dorothy Gwajima and her lawyer husband are seen, in a video that has been shared on social media, inhaling steam “to keep the virus at bay”.

WAZIRI wa Afya, Maendeleo ya Jamii, Jinsia, Wazee na Watoto Dkt. Dorothy Gwajima na mme wake Wakili Advocate Gwajima wakipiga nyungu. pic.twitter.com/tgSceClKq8 — Maulid Kitenge (@mshambuliaji) February 7, 2021

The two were also photographed enjoying a run to keep fit as recently advised by President John Pombe Magufuli.

Speaking during the launch of a public forest in Chato, Geita Region late last Month, the Head of State cast doubt on the global urge to develop Covid-19 vaccine claiming that little has been done to help cure other diseases like tuberculosis, HIV-AIDs, malaria among other infections.

Magufuli warned citizens against embracing Covid-19 from western countries saying Tanzanians who had been vaccinated against Covid-19 in other countries “brought a strange variant” back home.

“You should stand firm. Vaccinations are dangerous. If the white man was able to come up with vaccinations, he should have found a vaccination for AIDs by now; he would have found a vaccination of tuberculosis by now; he would have found a vaccination for malaria by now; he would have found a vaccination for cancer by now,” he said.

President Magufuli maintained that traditional healing practices and prayers had proved effective in saving lives in Tanzania as the virus continues to ravage the world.

Tanzanians, he said, do not need to quarantine or self-isolate.

The president directed the Health Ministry to only adopt vaccinations after they had been certified by Tanzania’s own experts.

Tanzania’s last update on Covid-19 statistics was in late April last year. Then, there were at least 509 infections and 21 fatalities.

