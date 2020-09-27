in SPORTS

VIDEO: Olunga Scores As Kashiwa Reysol Fall

Michael Olunga with the ball [Photo/Courtesy]

Michael Olunga scored as Kashiwa Reysol lost from a winning position 1-3 to visiting Yokohama FM in the J-League on Sunday.

The Harambee Stars striker has now scored 17 goals in 19 games for the newly-promoted side and continues to top the scoring charts.

The goal was Olunga’s first after enduring a two-game drought.

He put the home side in the lead in the 40th minute for a slim 1-0 half time lead, but the visitors levelled through Erick in the 77th minute.

Ominami was unlucky to score an own goal three minutes later before Maeda sealed the three points with the third in the second minute of added time.

Michael Olunga

